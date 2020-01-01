Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Wappa - Re-Up - Indica Dominant Hybrid - THC 15% CBD 0% Wappa has frosty and vibrant lime-coloured buds with a medley of amber stigmas. With an impressive trichome-rich, dense structure, Wappa is a beautiful strain to examine. It has high levels of THC, so new users should be cautious and remember to start low and go slow. Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene Myrcene Pinene
Be the first to review this product.
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.