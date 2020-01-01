 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
About this product

Wappa - Re-Up - Indica Dominant Hybrid - THC 15% CBD 0% Wappa has frosty and vibrant lime-coloured buds with a medley of amber stigmas. With an impressive trichome-rich, dense structure, Wappa is a beautiful strain to examine. It has high levels of THC, so new users should be cautious and remember to start low and go slow. Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene Myrcene Pinene

About this strain

Wappa

Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.

About this brand

At Re‑Up, we believe everyone should enjoy the benefits of great cannabis. High value, low cost cannabis products, created with no waste, no fuss and no compromise – exclusively supplied by Zenabis, a large Canadian licensed producer.