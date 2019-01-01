About this product
Re-Up's WPP has a range of aromas and flavours – including a hint of tropical fruit – that will keep you guessing. This strain’s buds are frosty and lime green, accented by a medley of amber hairs. THC: 10-13.9% CBD: <1%
At Re‑Up, we believe everyone should enjoy the benefits of great cannabis. High value, low cost cannabis products, created with no waste, no fuss and no compromise – exclusively supplied by Zenabis, a large Canadian licensed producer.