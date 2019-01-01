 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Re-Up

Re-Up's WPP has a range of aromas and flavours – including a hint of tropical fruit – that will keep you guessing. This strain’s buds are frosty and lime green, accented by a medley of amber hairs. THC: 10-13.9% CBD: <1%

At Re‑Up, we believe everyone should enjoy the benefits of great cannabis. High value, low cost cannabis products, created with no waste, no fuss and no compromise – exclusively supplied by Zenabis, a large Canadian licensed producer.