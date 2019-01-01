About this product
Re-Up's WPP pre-rolls deliver a diverse flavour profile, including a hint of tropical fruit, without the mess of dried bud. THC: 8.-11.9% CBD: <1%
About this strain
Wappa
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.
About this brand
Re-Up
At Re‑Up, we believe everyone should enjoy the benefits of great cannabis. High value, low cost cannabis products, created with no waste, no fuss and no compromise – exclusively supplied by Zenabis, a large Canadian licensed producer.