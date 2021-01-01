 Loading…

Hybrid

Reakiro Premium CBD E-liquid Blueberry 500 mg - 10ml

by Reakiro CBD

Reakiro CBD Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Reakiro Premium CBD E-liquid Blueberry 500 mg - 10ml

🚚 Free EU Delivery 💰 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee We obtain our CBD from the highest quality industrial hemp produced in the EU, which combined with our proprietary blend creates a pure, high-quality E-liquid. Buy the best CBD vape oil for the best price. Consumption: Refill vape cartridge or tank as needed. Shake well before use. Vape using the instructions that come with your vaporizer. Contents: Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, 100/300/500 mg cannabidiol (CBD), Blueberry flavor.

Reakiro is a European leading manufacturer and supplier of Full Spectrum cannabinoid oils and hemp-based products for millions of people around the world. Each day we enlighten and educate the benefits of CBD and strive to lead the industry by providing the highest quality CBD products available, guaranteed. We offer premium CBD products, Free EU Delivery and 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Future by Exotic Genetix is a strain of cannabis crafted in the present, but sent from the future. This potent cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter F2 delivers immediate euphoria that elevates the mind and relaxes the body. The strength of this strain has been known to dole out anxiety in novice consumers, so mind your dosage. But overall, Future is a wonderfully potent hybrid cross with aromas of chemical and chocolate with a light, earthy sweetness. Utilize this strain throughout the day to curb nausea and depression. 

