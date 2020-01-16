RIG 16'' 7mm Straight Water Pipe
About this product
Height: 16 Inch Thickness: 7mm Joint: 19mm Elephant Joint Color: Clear Logo Color: Frosted Used with: Flower 100% High grade borosilicate glass The straight tube water pipe is A perfect combination of classicism and minimalism. Unlike other fancy shaped water pipes, this RIG straight tube water pipe keeps things simple. Smoke come down submerged triple-slit downstem, diffused through the water and shoot straight up the 7mm tubing and into the lungs. This sturdy 7mm straight water pipe by RIG hits extremely well, with great looking simplistic style and also is very easy to clean.