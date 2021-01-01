 Loading…

RIG 33'' 7mm Beaker Water Pipe

by Rebel Initiate Glassworks

RIG 33'' 7mm Beaker Water Pipe

Height: 33 inch Thickness: 7mm Joint: 19mm Elephant Joint Color: Clear Logo Color: Frosted Used with: Flower 100% High grade borosilicate glass This monster water pipe from RIG sits at an amazing 33 inches tall, and the impeccable transparency allows the massive amount of generated smoke to be clearly observed. This water pipe is a great party piece, best suited for group sessions.

Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) aim to bring top quality smoking accessories to tokers everywhere. The commitment to the creation of every single product sold is the reason why Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) is the ultimate choice for all your smoking accessory needs. You can expect nothing but the best in terms of production and customer service when you are looking for the best products in the industry.

