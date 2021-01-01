RIG Hammer Bubbler
by Rebel Initiate Glassworks
About this product
Height: 120mm Tube Diameter: 32mm Color: Clear Logo Color: Frosted Used with: Flower 100% High grade borosilicate glass The RIG Hammer Bubbler is 120mm tall and made on 32 mm tubing. This simple and smart design provides full accessibility and portability. The downstem is fixed within the body of the bubbler to avoid damage and it efficiently diffuses vapor through water to maintain quality with each hit. This RIG bubbler finds the perfect balance between ultimate convenience and quality in flower smoking. This product is used independently, no accessories required.
About this brand
Rebel Initiate Glassworks
