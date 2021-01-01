 Loading…

Red Eye Tek 10" Hex Base Beaker Tube

by Red Eye Tek Glass

$79.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Be the mad scientist your mom begged you not to be especially since she doesn’t want any more explosions in the darn house and do you ever think of anyone but yourself?! Yes, that’s why you’re going to invite all your friends over when this bad boy arrives in the mail. Features: Signature hexagonal base Signature diamond pull-out Embossed logo Square mouthpiece Ice pinch Clear polished joints For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger) Fits 115mm downstem

About this brand

An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.

