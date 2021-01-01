About this product

How do you solve a problem like 5 solid square marias? You don’t, because you don’t actually have a problem. In fact, when you first lay eyes upon this beauty, you’ll take her hand and frolic through the grassy Austrian hills together until the end of time. Features: 5 solid square marias Beaker base Flat mouthpiece Signature diamond pull-out Clear polished joints For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger) Fits 115mm downstem