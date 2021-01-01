About this product

The next time someone tells you to get a grip, tell them you’re way ahead of them because you’ve got this robust water pipe firmly in your clutches thanks to its straight tube featuring 5 solid square marias. Features: 5 solid square marias Straight tube Flat mouthpiece Signature diamond pull-out Clear polished joints For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger) Fits 115mm downstem