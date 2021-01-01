 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Red Eye Tek 15" Twist Straight Tube

Red Eye Tek 15" Twist Straight Tube

by Red Eye Tek Glass

Write a review
Red Eye Tek Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Red Eye Tek 15" Twist Straight Tube
Red Eye Tek Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Red Eye Tek 15" Twist Straight Tube
Red Eye Tek Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Red Eye Tek 15" Twist Straight Tube
Red Eye Tek Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Red Eye Tek 15" Twist Straight Tube

$95.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Have you ever seen a really tall person with microscopic feet? The answer is no, Mother Nature didn’t let that happen more than once because it was just a big, wobbly mess. That got really dark, but there’s a light at the end of your lighter because this tall guy has a sturdy base that’s sure to stand the test of natural selection. Oh, and it has a cool swirly pattern and a honeycomb perc for more filtration. Neat! Features: Stemless straight tube Twisted pattern tubing Honeycomb perc for more filtration Signature diamond pull-out Flat mouthpiece Ice pinch Sturdy ‘cookie cutter’ base Clear polished joints For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 19mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)

About this brand

Red Eye Tek Glass Logo
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review