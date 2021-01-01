About this product

Have you ever seen a really tall person with microscopic feet? The answer is no, Mother Nature didn’t let that happen more than once because it was just a big, wobbly mess. That got really dark, but there’s a light at the end of your lighter because this tall guy has a sturdy base that’s sure to stand the test of natural selection. Oh, and it has a cool swirly pattern and a honeycomb perc for more filtration. Neat! Features: Stemless straight tube Twisted pattern tubing Honeycomb perc for more filtration Signature diamond pull-out Flat mouthpiece Ice pinch Sturdy ‘cookie cutter’ base Clear polished joints For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 19mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)