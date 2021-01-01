About this product

For those who prefer ‘em a little bit taller, this original collection all-star is one of our best sellers. It’s designed for the experienced consumer who also happens to enjoy showing off their impressive lung capacity. Features: Hexagonal tubing Unique canteen base Rectangular ice pinch Unique swirl pattern base Embossed logo Signature diamond pull-out Rounded mouthpiece Clear polished joints For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger) Fits 140mm downstem