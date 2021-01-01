 Loading…

Red Eye Tek 18" Hex Tube

by Red Eye Tek Glass

$144.00MSRP

About this product

For those who prefer ‘em a little bit taller, this original collection all-star is one of our best sellers. It’s designed for the experienced consumer who also happens to enjoy showing off their impressive lung capacity. Features: Hexagonal tubing Unique canteen base Rectangular ice pinch Unique swirl pattern base Embossed logo Signature diamond pull-out Rounded mouthpiece Clear polished joints For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger) Fits 140mm downstem

About this brand

Red Eye Tek Glass Logo
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.

