Red Eye Tek 5" Concentrate Rig

by Red Eye Tek Glass

Red Eye Tek Glass Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Red Eye Tek 5" Concentrate Rig

What this little number lacks in size, it makes up for in character. Part of the original collection and designed for connoisseurs of concentrates and interesting shapes, this compact model is ideal for tiny home owners (not tiny people who own homes, but tiny structures with limited shelf space… ugh, nevermind.) Features: Flat mouthpiece Clear polished joints For concentrates (mostly), trade the banger for a bowl to enjoy flower (we suggest the Red Eye Tek 14mm Terminator Finish pull-out)

An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.

