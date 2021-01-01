About this product

This curvy little guy from our original line is designed for the avid flower smoker who’s looking for a durable and functional piece worthy of sitting on the shelf next to that weird Norwegian china you inherited from your grandma that may or may not have PG 13 medieval love scenes on it. Features: Signature diamond pull-out Flat mouthpiece Clear polished joints For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)