Red Eye Tek Pull-Out
by Red Eye Tek Glass
$22.00MSRP
About this product
Sometimes you need to pick up a replacement pull-out for your water pipe. Sometimes you just want different options for every mood or day of the week. It’s a personal choice… just like boxers, briefs and banana hammocks. Features: 4mm thick cone Built-in glass screen Signature diamond handle 14mm/19mm polished joints
About this brand
Red Eye Tek Glass
