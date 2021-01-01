 Loading…

Red Eye Tek Pull-Out

by Red Eye Tek Glass

$22.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Sometimes you need to pick up a replacement pull-out for your water pipe. Sometimes you just want different options for every mood or day of the week. It’s a personal choice… just like boxers, briefs and banana hammocks. Features: 4mm thick cone Built-in glass screen Signature diamond handle 14mm/19mm polished joints

About this brand

Red Eye Tek Glass Logo
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.

