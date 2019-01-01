About this product
Bubba Erkle Cookies is a strain with a myrcene-forward aroma that is very pungent, with influences of pine and lemon topped with sweet berry flavour. It has dark, fluffy popcorn-shaped buds with dark red hairs, purple undertones and a heavy blanket of lavender crystal trichomes.
RedeCan Medical is focused on providing quality cannabis products to patients at an affordable price. With quick registration, and same day order shipping, patients are a top priority.