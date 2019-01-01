 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bubba Erkle Cookies

by RedeCan Medical

$6.25MSRP

Bubba Erkle Cookies is a strain with a myrcene-forward aroma that is very pungent, with influences of pine and lemon topped with sweet berry flavour. It has dark, fluffy popcorn-shaped buds with dark red hairs, purple undertones and a heavy blanket of lavender crystal trichomes.

RedeCan Medical is focused on providing quality cannabis products to patients at an affordable price. With quick registration, and same day order shipping, patients are a top priority.