CBD Shark Shock is a pairing of White Widow and Skunk #1. This strain, from Ontario’s Niagara region, has very mild THC potency and compact buds covered in resin. Its aroma is dank, fruity and sweet, and it tastes like green apple, sour citrus, sweet apricot and eucalyptus.
RedeCan Medical is focused on providing quality cannabis products to patients at an affordable price. With quick registration, and same day order shipping, patients are a top priority.