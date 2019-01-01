 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wappa

Wappa

by RedeCan Medical

RedeCan Medical Cannabis Flower Wappa
RedeCan Medical Cannabis Flower Wappa

$7.00MSRP

About this product

Wappa has a solid flowers that taper from a broad base to a sharply pointed tip and have a strong yet sweet aroma that verges on skunkiness, both of which also come through in the caryophyllene-forward taste profile. This green-and-yellow-coloured indica-dominant strain with strong THC potency

About this brand

RedeCan Medical is focused on providing quality cannabis products to patients at an affordable price. With quick registration, and same day order shipping, patients are a top priority.