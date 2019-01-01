About this product
Wappa has a solid flowers that taper from a broad base to a sharply pointed tip and have a strong yet sweet aroma that verges on skunkiness, both of which also come through in the caryophyllene-forward taste profile. This green-and-yellow-coloured indica-dominant strain with strong THC potency
About this brand
RedeCan Medical
RedeCan Medical is focused on providing quality cannabis products to patients at an affordable price. With quick registration, and same day order shipping, patients are a top priority.