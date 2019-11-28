About this product
Pre-rolled joints made from Redecan’s Shishkaberry buds. Machine rolled, and never touched by human hands for a one of a kind pre-rolled experience. Rolled with a light weight rolling paper and completed with a paper mouthpiece to allow for full user experience.
About this strain
Shishkaberry
Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.