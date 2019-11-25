 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Reign Drops 30:0 - 40ML

Reign Drops 30:0 - 40ML

by RedeCan

Skip to Reviews
2.52
RedeCan Concentrates Solvent Reign Drops 30:0 - 40ML

About this product

Available in a 40 ml bottle. With a 30:0 ratio of THC to CBD, Reign Drops by Redecan is a blend of greenhouse-grown cannabis with a strong THC potency. Formulated in Niagara, Ontario, this oil is put through a state-of-the-art extraction process and diluted to optimal concentration. Reign Drops is available in a 40 ml bottle. Our carrier oil of choice that you will find in all of our RedeCan oil is a responsibly sourced MCT Oil. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.

2 customer reviews

2.52

write a review

BadlyDrawnShark

I disagree - I find these drops to be plenty strong and have been using them for over a year now

Wally123456654321

Taste bad and is supper weak! Not 30mg

About this brand

RedeCan Logo
Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water. Our Promise We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale. Straight from our farm to your door. Patients are our priority Unparalleled customer service 100% Canadian homegrown 100% Greenhouse grown Natural growing conditions Our Process We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..