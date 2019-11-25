BadlyDrawnShark
on November 25th, 2019
I disagree - I find these drops to be plenty strong and have been using them for over a year now
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Available in a 40 ml bottle. With a 30:0 ratio of THC to CBD, Reign Drops by Redecan is a blend of greenhouse-grown cannabis with a strong THC potency. Formulated in Niagara, Ontario, this oil is put through a state-of-the-art extraction process and diluted to optimal concentration. Reign Drops is available in a 40 ml bottle. Our carrier oil of choice that you will find in all of our RedeCan oil is a responsibly sourced MCT Oil. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.
on November 25th, 2019
I disagree - I find these drops to be plenty strong and have been using them for over a year now
on September 7th, 2019
Taste bad and is supper weak! Not 30mg