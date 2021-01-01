RGB Black - Sero'Q [3.5g Flower]
About this product
Black Sero'Q is a rare and high THC strain celebrated for its profoundly relaxing properties and dainty crystals that decorate the plant from tip to stem. Toss out the curtains; this densely packed Indica will help close out the day and tuck you in tight with smells of lavender, blueberry, grape and diesel. Big and beautiful, these nugs are hand-trimmed with supreme care in a 3.5g package designed to keep things fresh. Diet weed? Not here. This top-shelf cannabis comes loaded with trichomes and respect you can taste.
About this brand
RGB Cannabis
