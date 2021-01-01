 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. RGB Black - Sero'Q [3.5g Flower]

RGB Black - Sero'Q [3.5g Flower]

by RGB Cannabis

Write a review
RGB Cannabis Cannabis Flower RGB Black - Sero'Q [3.5g Flower]
RGB Cannabis Cannabis Flower RGB Black - Sero'Q [3.5g Flower]
RGB Cannabis Cannabis Flower RGB Black - Sero'Q [3.5g Flower]
RGB Cannabis Cannabis Flower RGB Black - Sero'Q [3.5g Flower]
RGB Cannabis Cannabis Flower RGB Black - Sero'Q [3.5g Flower]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Black Sero'Q is a rare and high THC strain celebrated for its profoundly relaxing properties and dainty crystals that decorate the plant from tip to stem. Toss out the curtains; this densely packed Indica will help close out the day and tuck you in tight with smells of lavender, blueberry, grape and diesel. Big and beautiful, these nugs are hand-trimmed with supreme care in a 3.5g package designed to keep things fresh. Diet weed? Not here. This top-shelf cannabis comes loaded with trichomes and respect you can taste.

About this brand

RGB Cannabis Logo
RGB Cannabis is a premium brand designed to make enjoying cannabis simple. Whether you’re totally new to cannabis or you’re new to legal cannabis, we’ve worked hard to bring together some of the industry’s best minds, products, and processes to help you find your desired hue. Full-spectrum always. Trichomes everywhere. Terps so bold, taste and smell isn't even the best part. You'll know.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review