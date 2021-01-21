About this product

Known for its signature olive-coloured leaves packed tight with delicate, orange hairs and a dusting of icy-white trichomes, Ice Wreck is loaded with THC and ideal for both daytime or nighttime use. Like a warm fire on a cold winter’s night, this complete blend of Indica and Sativa can be tempered or stoked ablaze — watch out for green flames. Green Ice Wreck is a product for long-time cannabis users with a deep love for BC-bud and an appetite for innovation. Grown in one of Canada’s most exciting aeroponics facilities, this tasty new crossbreed comes in a biodegradable resealable package that will keep each dose fresh, from the first pinch to the last.