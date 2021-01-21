 Loading…

Green Ice Wreck

by RGB Cannabis

Green Ice Wreck
Known for its signature olive-coloured leaves packed tight with delicate, orange hairs and a dusting of icy-white trichomes, Ice Wreck is loaded with THC and ideal for both daytime or nighttime use. Like a warm fire on a cold winter's night, this complete blend of Indica and Sativa can be tempered or stoked ablaze — watch out for green flames. Green Ice Wreck is a product for long-time cannabis users with a deep love for BC-bud and an appetite for innovation. Grown in one of Canada's most exciting aeroponics facilities, this tasty new crossbreed comes in a biodegradable resealable package that will keep each dose fresh, from the first pinch to the last.

It's the difference between pretty great … and amazing. The difference between bud you wanna smoke, and bud so big and beautiful, you feel a little guilty bustin' it up. Full spectrum always. Trichomes everywhere. Terps so bold, their taste and smell isn't even the best part. You'll know.

Ice Wreck

By combining two high-potency strains, Ice and Trainwreck, Crop King Seeds has created a real knockout of a hybrid that has tested at over 27% THC. Ice Wreck blends the cerebral high of a sativa with the deep body stone of an indica into one great package.

