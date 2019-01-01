 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Ninety Eight Starter Pack

Blue Ninety Eight Starter Pack

by RIFF

Write a review
RIFF Cannabis Flower Blue Ninety Eight Starter Pack

About this product

Blue Ninety Eight Starter Pack by RIFF

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RIFF Logo
WE ARE RIFF. WE LIKE TO DO THINGS A LITTLE DIFFERENTLY AROUND HERE. NEW IDEAS DRIVE US, AND WE LOVE A GOOD JOINT EFFORT. THEY SAY COLLABORATION IS THE BEST WAY TO HELP IDEAS GROW. WE'RE HERE TO PUSH CREATIVITY FURTHER, AND HIGHER - TOGETHER.