About this product
DT81 high potency THC Pre-Rolls are packed and rolled with our hand-groomed, greenhouse-grown bud in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF pre-rolls are expertly crafted for consistency and convenience. This sativa-dominant strain has frosty green buds with burnt orange hairs. DT81 has a balance of native terpene flavours including Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Beta-Pinene. This aromatic strain is flavourful, with hits of citrus, tartness and sweetness. Start low and go slow, leaving time between inhalations to gauge the effects. DT81 is available in a single 1 g pre-roll, and in a pack of four 0.5 g pre-rolls.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.