  5. Grand Daddy Purps x Sour Kush Pax Era Pod

by RIFF

About this product

RIFF pods contain high potency THC extract and native cannabis terpenes. We’ve mastered the extraction process to preserve native terpenes and reintroduce them to our THC extract. This process allows users to experience full effects and the natural flavours of cannabis. The newest iconic duo, Grand Daddy Purps x Sour Kush, features a pungent explosion of berry, grape and earthiness bringing these two heavy-hitters together to create a true cannabis experience. RIFF pods are full spectrum extracts packed with high THC and native cannabis terpenes. RIFF Pods will redefine your cannabis experience.

About this brand

RIFF was made for creatives, by creatives. Born out of our love for a good joint effort, we elevate the everyday by bringing together people from different communities to champion a shared vision of creativity, culture and cannabis. Everything we do is considered and if it's not grown, crafted and made to the highest standards, it's not worth being on the shelf. We're at the forefront of this new movement: a time of self-expression, of freedom to choose, a new approach. We're guiding you to a higher level - fresher, highly curated, expertly made. For us it's about breaking free, together.