RIFF disposable vaporizers contain high potency THC extract and native cannabis terpenes. We’ve mastered the extraction process to preserve native terpenes and reintroduce them to our THC extract. This process allows users to experience full effects and the natural flavours of cannabis. The newest iconic duo, Grand Daddy Purps x Sour Kush, features a pungent explosion of berry, grape and earthiness bringing these two heavy-hitters together to create a true cannabis experience. RIFF disposable devices are filled with full spectrum extracts packed with high THC and native cannabis terpenes. RIFF disposables will redefine your cannabis experience.
