Jean Guy x Super Lemon Haze Vape Pen

by RIFF

About this product

RIFF disposable vaporizers contain high potency THC extract and native cannabis terpenes. We’ve mastered the extraction process to preserves native terpenes and reintroduce them to the THC extract, which provides full effects and natural flavours. RIFF’s all about creative collaboration, especially when it’s two sativa-dominant juggernauts like Jean Guy x Super Lemon Haze. We make an undeniably rich cannabis extract, so don’t let the lemony and citrus-sweet taste fool you – this high potency THC extract is pure and true cannabis taste. RIFF disposable vaporizers are filled with full spectrum extracts packed with high THC and native cannabis terpenes. RIFF disposables will redefine your cannabis experience.

About this brand

RIFF was made for creatives, by creatives. Born out of our love for a good joint effort, we elevate the everyday by bringing together people from different communities to champion a shared vision of creativity, culture and cannabis. Everything we do is considered and if it's not grown, crafted and made to the highest standards, it's not worth being on the shelf. We're at the forefront of this new movement: a time of self-expression, of freedom to choose, a new approach. We're guiding you to a higher level - fresher, highly curated, expertly made. For us it's about breaking free, together.