THC Capsules

by RIFF

RIFF THC capsules are formulated with full spectrum extract from a proprietary blend of cannabis grown in our hybrid greenhouse. Each capsule contains approximately 9.5mg THC and is paired with MCT oil.

RIFF was made for creatives, by creatives. Born out of our love for a good joint effort, we elevate the everyday by bringing together people from different communities to champion a shared vision of creativity, culture and cannabis. Everything we do is considered and if it's not grown, crafted and made to the highest standards, it's not worth being on the shelf. We're at the forefront of this new movement: a time of self-expression, of freedom to choose, a new approach. We're guiding you to a higher level - fresher, highly curated, expertly made. For us it's about breaking free, together.