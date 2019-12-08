1 fl oz 30ml Ultraviolet Glass Jars/ 2 pack
by Rogue PaqSkip to Reviews
$15.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Extend the life of your flower inside our ultraviolet glass jars. 2 jars per order. Up to 3 jars conveniently fit inside the Solo Paq of your Rogue Paq cannabis carrier. Features/Specifications Smell proof Airtight Ultraviolet glass prevents harmful visible light rays from penetrating and degrading your flower, while allowing beneficial UV and infrared light that eradicates molds, algae, and bacteria We recommend using a grease pencil directly on the glass to record the contents of each container Can fit up to 4 inside the removable pouch of your Rogue Paq Ritual Case Size: 1fl oz capacity I 30ml I 2" (50mm) Diameter I 1.5" Height (2) 1 fl oz jars per order