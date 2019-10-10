About this product

The Rokin Cyclone is the latest and most advanced vaporizer yet! The Cyclone features a patent-pending waterless cooling chamber built into the atomizer to discreetly deliver you smooth cool hits without the use of a bubbler attachment. Check out the 3D model in the image gallery to see what it looks like inside. Along with its newly designed ceramic mouthpiece, the Cyclone will provide you with the most sophisticated vaping experience yet! The Cyclone provides the accessories for all types of users, including both dual quartz and ceramic plate leak resistant atomizers for whatever your preference is. It also comes with 4 temperature settings and our brand new 14 second active mode (2 clicks) for a continuous vaping experience. The Cyclone has proven to be discreet and advanced, featuring the latest technology and all the needed accessories to get you started. » FREE SHIPPING » For concentrates » Patent-pending waterless cooling technology » White and Black Ceramic mouthpieces » Leak resistant atomizers » Dual quartz rods atomizer with titanium coils » Ceramic plate atomizer » Deep chambers » 4 flow holes at the top of the chamber for optimal flow » All metal construction » 4 temperature settings using a 720 mAh fast reaction battery (3.2V, 3.6V, 3.9V, 4.2V) » 14-second active mode (2 clicks) for continuous vaping » 10 second auto shutoff feature » Discreet styling, only the main R buttons illuminates » Battery rated to 10 Amps » Cyclone battery compatible with Nitro atomizers » Certified to the latest FCC and CE standards » Certified to the latest RoHS standards. Also, known as lead-free, this certification restricts the use of 6 hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products » 12-month warranty on the battery » For aromatherapy purposes only