 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Lightning Disposable Vaporizer Pen

Lightning Disposable Vaporizer Pen

by Rokin

Skip to Reviews
1.01
Rokin Vaping Vape Pens Lightning Disposable Vaporizer Pen
Rokin Vaping Vape Pens Lightning Disposable Vaporizer Pen
Rokin Vaping Vape Pens Lightning Disposable Vaporizer Pen
Rokin Vaping Vape Pens Lightning Disposable Vaporizer Pen

$9.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The Rokin Lightning is a sleek, slim, and stylish disposable vaporizer pen for concentrates. It is perfect for any event or trip when you need to vape, but don’t want to be bothered bringing your vape back with you. The Lightning features an easy to load ceramic chamber with a single ceramic rod wrapped in a quality titanium wire, no cotton or silica fibers here! The generous sized battery comes fully charged to last 600+ puffs before its time to get rid of it. Don’t worry it also comes with a miniature dab tool to help you load it up.

About this brand

Rokin Logo
We make vaporizers for the active lifestyle.

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

Sat Mar 02 2019
S........2
Liked it the first 50 pulls then died brought another. Same results