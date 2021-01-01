Nitro Pen Vaporizer Kit - Matte Black
$59.95MSRP
About this product
The Rokin Nitro is a quality vaporizer pen for concentrates. The Nitro features extra airflow to deliver you smooth clean hits from its featured glass chamber and dual quartz titanium wire atomizer. The kit comes complete with all the accessories you need to get started right away including a full extra atomizer.
About this brand
Rokin
We make vaporizers for the active lifestyle.
