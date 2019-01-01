About this product
*** Please Note that this is an Accessory, and DOES NOT INCLUDE ROLL-UH-BOWL *** Attention glass lovers, we now carry Glass Eject-a-Bowls! Back from an epic hike or day on the mountain and not worried about breaking glass? Now you can swap your alloy Eject-a-Bowl for a Glass Eject-a-Bowl while you're chillin' on the couch. Ready for another adventure? Leave the Glass Eject-a-Bowl at home and don't worry about breaking it when you're Hitting it on the Go. Features: • Translucent Blue • King size Borosilicate Glass Bowl • Tube (stem): 9mm • Full length: 110mm • Grommet: high-temperature silicone Graffix™ Composite Downstem The 1-way ball keeps the water from blowing out.
