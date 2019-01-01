 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Yukon Rove Alien Dawg

by Yukon Rove

Yukon Rove Alien Dawg

About this product

Marrying strains from California and Afghanistan, Yukon Rove Alien Dawg is a potent Ontario-grown indica that appeals to experienced tokers. With sparkling trichomes and auburn pistils, its bright and dense buds crumble easily, producing a woody soil-rich aroma reminiscent of Canada’s sprawling forests. Prominent terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene and humulene add to its light but tart flavour, evoking citrus and herbs. High in THC and headier than most indicas, Alien Dawg is still nighttime bud at heart.

About this strain

Alien Dawg

Alien Dawg

Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.

About this brand

Born “wild and free” with the unique spirit of Northern-Canada. Yukon Rove offers an assortment of local favourite strains available in whole flower and pre-rolls, exclusively in the Yukon territory.