 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Yukon Rove Mango

Yukon Rove Mango

by Yukon Rove

Write a review
Yukon Rove Cannabis Flower Yukon Rove Mango

Learn More

About this product

A classic strain that originated in the 60's, most recently crossed with KC33. Yukon Rove Mango's flavour comes from a high terpene content of myrcene, also found in mangos.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mango

Mango
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.

About this brand

Yukon Rove Logo
Born “wild and free” with the unique spirit of Northern-Canada. Yukon Rove offers an assortment of local favourite strains available in whole flower and pre-rolls, exclusively in the Yukon territory.