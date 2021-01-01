 Loading…

Super Skunk Autoflowering Seeds

by Royal Seed Bank

Royal Seed Bank Cannabis Seeds Super Skunk Autoflowering Seeds
Royal Seed Bank Cannabis Seeds Super Skunk Autoflowering Seeds

About this product

Super Skunk Autoflowering Seeds produces beautiful dense cannabis plants which reach medium height for your average auto-flowering strain, a sturdy, deliciously productive cannabis plant that is reasonably easy to grow without any additional grow and bloom nutrition. For the best results the Super Skunk Auto needs space in which her roots can develop freely, we advise you to use pots of about 10 liters, this will not be of influence on her height but will give her the space needed to optimally develop her beautiful crystal covered buds. Her Indica dominance makes her one of the most reliable and stable strains currently available on the cannabis seed market.

About this brand

Over 330 marijuana seeds strains available from 9 different seed bank suppliers. Choose from our seed bank stores and save up to 80% on your next cannabis seeds order!

