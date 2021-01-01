The Pyramid by RSM Sterling
by STASH BOXES by RSM SterlingWrite a review
$35.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
THE PYRAMID Crafted in Silver Plate. The power of The Pyramid, Is it real? Push the Pharaohs Gold Button . . .Enter the tomb to find your weed. When done, snap it closed to keep your stash secure and fresh. This classic shape, with a high relief textured design, will look great sitting on your coffee table or desk. The Pyramid can travel with you in a backpack or a ladies purse. Specifications: Size: 3" x 3" x 2" / Material: Silver Plate / Textured Surface Lock Button: Gold Plate /Textured Interior/ Hinged Cover
About this brand
STASH BOXES by RSM Sterling
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.