 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. RYOT® International Day Trip Backpack

RYOT® International Day Trip Backpack

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® International Day Trip Backpack
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® International Day Trip Backpack
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® International Day Trip Backpack
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® International Day Trip Backpack
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® International Day Trip Backpack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The RYOT® International Day Trip backpack is designed to be the cornerstone of your on-the-go RYOT® lifestyle. With SmellSafe odor protection, smart compartmental design and plenty of pockets, you can simply store and divide your stash accessories from the rest of your other items and roll with confidence and style.

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review