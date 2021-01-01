 Loading…

RYOT® 1905 2pc EYE Magnetic Walnut Grinder

by RYOT®

About this product

RYOT® 1905 2pc EYE Magnetic Walnut Grinder RYOT® handcrafted 1905 Grinders are simply the best and most stylish wooden grinders ever made. They produce a courser grind perfect for rolling and pipes. Features such as modern ergonomic designs, strong magnetic closures, stainless steel pins, walnut body, and exceptional craftsmanship are what set the 1905’s apart. 1905 grinders are guaranteed not to warp or lose pins. FEATURES: Walnut body Steel teeth Original design patented 1905 Magnetic closure Guaranteed not to warp or lose pins 2.91" (L) x 2.28" (W) x 1.18" (H)

About this brand

Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

