About this product

RYOT’s Glass Top Box Boxes are constructed from quality wood with each layer firmly attached magnetically. The monofilament screen and seamless glass base tray make them the perfect option for collecting botanical concentrates no matter what your blend of choice may be. Additionally, their attractive glass tops allow you to keep a close eye on your concentrates without constantly exposing them. SPECS: Small: 3x5 inches Medium: 4x7 inches Interior Box Depth: 1.625 inches FEATURES: Attractive wood construction with high-quality workmanship Glass Top with a screen printed design for easy viewing of your smokeables Magnetically secured closures Monofilament screen for greater longevity and higher quality sifting Removable storage divider Includes a RYOT Prep Card Seamless glass base tray All RYOT Boxes when combined with Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma, and taste of your blend