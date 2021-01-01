About this product

RYOT® "Destroyer" Waterproof Large Ammo Can w/ Pick-n-Pluck Foam w/ Branding in Olive Enter the DESTROYER™ from RYOT®. Drop it, knock it, bang it or sling it - this case will take the beating and keep your heady safely protected. Within its rugged exterior you’ll find a seal that is impervious to both air and water as well as a double deep layer of pick and pluck foam to provide the perfect enclosure for your custom piece and its accessories. No matter what the terrain, the DESTROYER™ is ready when you are. Interior Dims: 6 3/4” W x 12” L Outside Dims w/lid: 7 1/4” W x 12 7/8” L x 9” H FEATURES: Made of heavy steel construction Rubber O-ring Gasket inside of lid makes the can airtight and waterproof Lid is completely removable and clamps down tight with heavy duty metal latch Built-in lay flat carrying handle Powder coated paint inside & outside Weight: 7 lbs.