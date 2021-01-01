About this product
Ideal for storing herb, the RYOT Black Glass Jar comes equipped with a durable wooden tray and airtight silicone seal to preserve flavor and freshness. Crafted from BPA-Free silicone and sustainably sourced woods, the RYOT Black Glass Jar won’t negatively affect herb quality. Pairs well with the RYOT LOCK-R Box, the Safe Case, and Decanter Water Pipe. Specs -Comes in Packs of 6 (Price Displayed is Single Unit Price) 6 Pack Price is $45.00 -Dimensions: 3 inches H x 2.5 inches W -Capacity 133 ml Features -Integrated Walnut Prep Tray Lid -Airtight Storage/Freshness Seal -BPA-Free, Eco-Friendly, 100% Plastic-Free -Made of Durable Glass with Sustainable Wood Lid
About this brand
RYOT®
0 customer reviews
