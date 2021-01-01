 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. RYOT® Black Glass Jar

RYOT® Black Glass Jar

by RYOT®

RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Black Glass Jar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Ideal for storing herb, the RYOT Black Glass Jar comes equipped with a durable wooden tray and airtight silicone seal to preserve flavor and freshness. Crafted from BPA-Free silicone and sustainably sourced woods, the RYOT Black Glass Jar won’t negatively affect herb quality. Pairs well with the RYOT LOCK-R Box, the Safe Case, and Decanter Water Pipe. Specs -Comes in Packs of 6 (Price Displayed is Single Unit Price) 6 Pack Price is $45.00 -Dimensions: 3 inches H x 2.5 inches W -Capacity 133 ml Features -Integrated Walnut Prep Tray Lid -Airtight Storage/Freshness Seal -BPA-Free, Eco-Friendly, 100% Plastic-Free -Made of Durable Glass with Sustainable Wood Lid

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

