This durable glass jar is perfect for all of your small herb storage needs. Not only is the lid made from sustainable bamboo or beech wood, but it doubles as a prep tray. Concerned about your health? RYOT’s versatile glass jar is BPA-free and contains a silicone seal. No matter what strain you are storing, the RYOT glass jar will keep its contents fresh and pure. SPECS: Dimensions: 2.25-inch height x 2.5-inch width Capacity 133 ml FEATURES: Durable glass Sustainable bamboo or beech wood lid Integrated wooden rolling tray lid Freshness seal for airtight storage BPA-free Eco-friendly Non-toxic silicone seal keeps contents safe