 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box

RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Screen Box These gorgeous, locking boxes feature an interior open topped monofilament screened box with additional storage for hand pipes, papers, lighters, pokers, or other small smoking accessories. Fully loaded, RYOT® locking boxes make for the perfect home smoking station! -Durable wood construction with a high quality workmanship -Attractive Metal Lock and Key -Open Top Monofilament Box for storing and sifting smoking blends -Additional Storage for smoking accessories -2 Removable Storage Dividers -Includes a RYOT® Prep Card -Classic Engraved Branding -Seamless black glass base tray -All RYOT® Boxes when combined with Boveda® 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma and taste of your blend -Exterior Box Depth: 3"

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review