 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. RYOT® Large (3") 12mm Wood Taster with Glass Bowl in Walnut

RYOT® Large (3") 12mm Wood Taster with Glass Bowl in Walnut

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Large (3") 12mm Wood Taster with Glass Bowl in Walnut
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Large (3") 12mm Wood Taster with Glass Bowl in Walnut

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

RYOT® Large (3") 12mm Wood Taster with Glass Bowl in Walnut Please note, this item does not fit within RYOT® MPB Taster Boxes!

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review