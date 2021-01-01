About this product

RYOT® Large (3") Acrylic Taster Bat in Green RYOT® Acrylic Taster Bats provide the ultimate in class and function. These intelligently designed bats exceed the standard of tasters on the market in both design and aesthetics, while protecting your fingers and teeth from tar stains. Available in 3” and 2” lengths, these bats are the perfect on-the-go take along! Matching RYOT® Magnetic Taster Boxes available. Taster® is used under license. FEATURES: Available in Short (2") and Long (3") sizes Durable acrylic exterior with full metal airway Fits all standard RYOT® Taster Boxes Available in Solid Black, Black & White, Blue, Green, Purple & White, and Red & Black Dimensions: 3" L x .25" W