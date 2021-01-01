 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. RYOT® Large (3") Anodized Aluminum Taster SPRING Bat in Silver

RYOT® Large (3") Anodized Aluminum Taster SPRING Bat in Silver

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Large (3") Anodized Aluminum Taster SPRING Bat in Silver

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

RYOT® Large (3") Anodized Aluminum Taster SPRING Bat in Silver Emptying your taster has never been easier with the innovative RYOT® Spring Taster Bat. Pack your bowl as usual, press down gently to enjoy a mid-smoke stir, press fully to eject the ash when you are finished! At 3” long, these bats are compatible with all RYOT® Large Magnetic Taster Boxes, and are a smart and functional staple for any smoker. Taster® is used under license. FEATURES: Durable Anodized aluminum construction Designed to prevent heat transfer Fits all Large standard RYOT® Taster Boxes Offered in Blue, Green, Red, Silver and Black Dimensions: 3" L x .3125" W

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review