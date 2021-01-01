 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. RYOT® Large 3" Poker Sleeve™ in Black

RYOT® Large 3" Poker Sleeve™ in Black

by RYOT®

RYOT® Large 3" Poker Sleeve™ in Black
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Large 3" Poker Sleeve™ in Black
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Large 3" Poker Sleeve™ in Black

About this product

RYOT® Large Poker Sleeve™ While a poker is one of the handiest tools to have in your smoking arsenal, they do tend to leave a mess wherever they land...no more! With RYOT® Poker Sleeves, that mess just became your pocket's best friend. FEATURES: Multi-purpose poker and tamper tool Poker magnetically secured in sleeve Standard poker is easy to replace when needed Sleeve allows poker to be used again and again US Patent # 7717259 Available in Black or Walnut

About this brand

Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

