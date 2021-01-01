About this product

RYOT® Large (3") Wooden Taster Bat in Walnut RYOT® Wooden Taster Bats provide the ultimate in class and function. These intelligently designed bats exceed the standard of tasters on the market in both design and aesthetics, while protecting your fingers and teeth from tar stains. Available in 3” and 2” lengths, these bats are the perfect on-the-go take along! Matching RYOT® Magnetic Taster Boxes available. Taster® is used under license. FEATURES: Available in Short (2") and Long (3") sizes Available in Walnut, Rosewood, Maple, Bamboo, Maple with Black Tip, and Walnut with Black Tip Designed to prevent heat transfer Fits all standard RYOT® Taster Boxes Dimensions: 3" L x .25" W