RYOT® Long Aluminum Cigarette with Solid Color Mouthpiece

by RYOT®

RYOT® Long Aluminum Cigarette with Solid Color Mouthpiece

About this product

RYOT® STANDARD CIG RYOT® Standard cigarette themed taster exhibits an authentic and discreet design. Stamped with the official RYOT® logo and standard solid colored mouthpiece for authenticity. Available in 3” and 2” lengths, in both smooth and digger tip options. Taster® is used under license. FEATURES: Available in Short (2") and Long (3") sizes Designed to prevent heat transfer Fits all standard RYOT® Taster Boxes Dimensions: 3" L x .3125" W

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

